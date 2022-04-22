Family Kicks Over Delta Police’s Refusal To Release Son's Corpse After Extrajudicial Killing Since 2019

The family of one Zion Enakerakpo, 42 years old, allegedly murdered extra-judicially by men of the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with local vigilantes in 2019 have cried out for the release of their son's corpse.

Late Enakerakpo, SaharaReporters reliably learnt, was allegedly extra-judicially killed on May 21, 2019 at Kokori town, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State by men of the Nigeria Police Force with the active complicity and connivance of one Sylvester Omonigho, the Kokori vigilante commander.



Speaking to SaharaReporters, the deceased elder brother, who identified himself as Elvis Enakerakpo, lamented the way and manner his younger brother was murdered in cold blood by the police.

He said several efforts by the family through solicitors to obtain the remains for proper burial rites had continued to meet with strong resistance from the police till date.

According to the deceased’s elder brother, "Till date, the whereabouts of the remains of my younger brother, Zion, 42 years old, a transporter and father of three kids in Delta state, killed by men of the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the local vigilantes in May, 21, 2019 is still unknown. The police have refused to release his corpse to us to bury. Several legal actions have been instituted to question the extra-judicial killing; there is nothing that could bring back the life of my brother. And we said let's have his corpse for a proper burial but the police have refused.

"After he was killed the police took the body away. We need the body in order to give him a befitting burial. Zion Enakerakpo, was killed unlawfully and extra judicially on 21st May, 2019 at Kokori town by men of the Nigeria Police Force and with the assistance of Mr. Sylvester Omonigho, vigilante commander of Kokori. The police officer directly involved in the killing of my brother is one Godwin Idiakere DCO, Isiokolo police station.

“On May, 17, 2019 information got to late brother, Mr. Zion Enakerakpo that his nephew Bright Okotie was shot by Kokori vigilante headed by Mr. Sylvester Omonigho, which made him proceed to Kokori on May, 19, 2019.

“On May, 19, 2019, late Zion Enakerakpo visited the vigilante office in Kokori to know from Mr. Sylvester Omonigho as to why they shot his nephew and he promised the matter would be settled. But; late Zion Enakerakpo insisted that the persons that shot his nephew be arrested first before the settlement can be done. Due to the insistence by late Zion Enakerakpo that the persons that shot his nephew be arrested, Mr. Sylvester Omonigho became infuriated and threatened to deal with late Zion Enakerakpo and vowed to deal with him.

“Mr. Sylvester Omonigho further said that the community council of Chiefs will handle the matter, whereafter late Zion Enakerakpo left the vigilante office. On May, 21, 2019, the late Zion Enakerakpo went to the Council of Chiefs meeting venue. The meeting however failed to hold and there again Mr. Sylvester Omonigho, the vigilante commander, Kokori threatened to deal with late Zion Enakerakpo who quickly retired to his family compound at Egbo Street, Kokori.

"About an hour later, while late Zion Enakerakpo was standing in front of his compound, Mr. Godwin Idakere, the DCO, Nigeria Police Station, Siokalo in company of the vigilante commander, Mr. Sylvester Omonigho and other policemen from Isiokolo Police station and vigilante men, invaded the family compound of late Zion Enakerakpo at Egbo Street, Kokori, dragged him out and shot him at point blank on his head, killing him instantly and quickly retreated from the place leaving him in a pool of blood.

“Not long after the aforesaid persons, in company of soldiers, returned and carted away the corpse to an unknown destination. As of today they have not returned the corpse of Zion Enakerakpo. All attempts to find out from the Commissioner of Police Delta State and Mr. Afokwalam Nneji, the DPO, Nigeria Police Station, Isiokolo about the whereabouts of the corpse have proved abortive as they have been uncooperative.”, the deceased elder brother narrated.

The allegation had since been denied by Godwin Idiakere DCO, Isiokolo police station and Sylvester Omonigho, chairman, Kokori vigilante commander, but when contacted as at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Delta state police command, Bright Edafe, stated he was aware of the case, saying, "If they want their brother’s body, direct them to my office, I will trace the investigating officer and will find out why they have not released the body to them for burial."









