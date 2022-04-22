Gunmen Abduct Nigerian Correctional Services’ Official, Release Him After Payment Of N1.2million Ransom

Ibyeh, who is the head of the admin unit of the correctional centre, was kidnapped on Tuesday evening after the close of work on his way to pick up some items for his farm along Kaduna Road.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 22, 2022

An official of the Keffi Old Correctional Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State, Bikwa Ibyeh, has been released by kidnappers after the payment of N1.2million as ransom.
Ibyeh, who is the head of the admin unit of the correctional centre, was kidnapped on Tuesday evening after the close of work on his way to pick up some items for his farm along Kaduna Road.


The seller of the items had failed to send the things over to him as initially agreed, leaving the prison official with no choice than to drive to the place to pick up the tools himself.
But along the way he ran into some gunmen, who immediately siezed and took him away to an undisclosed location.
On Wednesday, the kidnappers made contact with his family, demanding the payment of N20million before they set him free.
However, after much pleading, the abductors agreed to accept the sum of N1.2million, which family members, friends and colleagues managed to put together to secure his release.
Ibyeh was eventually freed on Thursday evening by his captors and has reunited with his family.
A colleague of the victim, who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters on Friday, said that the incident had left other officials of the prison worried about their safety.
According to him, many of them were now avoiding stopping at different places after the close of work and go home straight for fear of falling into the hands of kidnappers.
He, however, added that the incident was not reported to the police as doing so couldn't have made any difference.
"The man is back home to his family and still recovering from the shock of that incident.
"The situation has made the rest of us to be afraid because nobody is safe anymore.
"If a security personnel of his Calibre could be kidnapped, what is the fate of others who know little about security intel.
"The police were not involved in the matter. His family quickly rallied round to ensure the ransom was paid for him to be released.
"It is indeed strange how a man who watches over prisoners became a prisoner to kidnappers. What a twist of fate."
Kidnapping for ransom has become a common feature in many parts of Nigeria in recent times with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration failing to nip the menace in the bud despite several promises to crush the monster.

