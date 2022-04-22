Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu Asks Aides, Others Seeking Elective Positions In 2023 To Resign

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed all political appointees and other public servants aspiring for elective positions in 2023 to resign.



The directive was contained in a circular dated April 14 by the state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who hinged the decision on the provision of the Electoral Act 2022.



The circular, which was copied to all stakeholders, was titled: “Resignation of political appointees and all other public servants who may wish to seek elective offices.”



It read, “It is hereby notified for general information, in line with the recently amended Electoral Act and Provisions of Rule: 040524 of the Lagos State Public Service Rules (2015), that Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has approved the release of all political appointees who are delegates to state House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and Presidential Primaries Election.



“It includes those who are holdings positions in the party as well as public servants who may wish to engage in partisan political activities or may seek elective offices. Accordingly, all persons seeking elective offices are required to put in their letters of resignation.



“In this regard, all letters of resignation by State Executive Council Members, which should be submitted not later than April 19, 2022, should be addressed to Secretary to the State Government, SSG, while letters of resignation of all other categories of political appointees and public servants should be submitted to the Head of Service, office Alausa, Ikeja, on the same date stated above.



“Further to the above, civil servants are required to comply with the standard procedure as provided in the Public Service Rules, (2015).”



