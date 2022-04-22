Nigerian Agency, FRSC Redeploys Senior Officers, Others In Massive Shakeup

A statement by FRSC spokesman, Bisi Kazeem on Friday described the redeployment as a routine exercise intended to bolster the system for better performance and efficiency.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 22, 2022

Following recent promotion of senior officers of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved redeployment of 46 deputy corps marshals, assistant corps marshals, corps commanders, deputy corps commanders and intermediate ranks.
FRSC Boss, Boboye Oyeyemi
He said all senior officers affected are expected to report to their new Commands on or before Monday, May 2, 2022.
The redeployed officers are; Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Chidi B Nkwonta fwc, former Zonal commanding officer RS6HQ Port Harcourt to take over as the Commandant Federal Road Safety Corps Command and Staff College (FCSC), Udi, Enugu State, ACM Chukwuma N. Njoku, formally Corps Commander Personnel under Admin and Human Resource Department at the national headquarters, to now head Manpower Development unit under Training Department.
“Also, National Headquarters, Ocheja I Ameh fsi, former Sector Commander Ekiti, now posted to become the Zonal Commanding Officer Enugu, ACM UI Ojeamiren, former Deputy Commandant FRSC Academy Udi, now Zonal Commanding Officer Osogbo, while ACM Jonathan Aderole Owoade, the erstwhile Sector Commander Kwara, now heads Port Harcourt Zonal Command.
“Ten states will now have new Sector Commanders as follows; Corps Commander (CC) Kaugama M. Kabo, former Sector Commander Sokoto now Sector Commander Yobe, while CC DY Dio fsi is to proceed from Yobe to take over as Adamawa State Sector Commander.
“In the same vein, CC YK Nadabo is to hand over the helm of affairs as CC LGA Station Office at the Operations department of the National headquarters and assume duty as the Sector Commander Sokoto state; while Borno state gets CC IU Boyi as the new Sector Commander.
“Erstwhile Delta State Sector Commander, CC I Abubakar is now Benue state Sector Commander while CC Ubi Ushiet is to replace him as Delta State Sector Commander. Meanwhile, CC OE Joseph is to assume duty as the Sector Commander Ekiti State as CC FA Ogidan becomes Kwara State Sector Commander and CC SE Dawulung takes over the helm of affairs as Plateau State Sector Commander. FN Theman mnarc now becomes the Sector Commander Gombe State.”
Arising from the need to keep the redeployed officers on their toes, the Corps Marshal implored the officers to remain steadfast in their commitment and dedication to duties and to share in the FRSC vision of making Nigerian roads safer for all motorists.
Oyeyemi further enjoined them to play pivotal roles to ensure that they contribute their quota in enhancing the safety of lives and properties of all road users.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

