Nigerian Military Bombs Bandits’ Camp In Taraba, Nabs Informants

The hideouts of bandits around Kambari village in the Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State have been bombed and many enclaves destroyed by the Nigerian Air Force.

Daily Trust reports that many bandits were killed in the operation, which started three days ago.



According to the report, ground forces involved in the operation reportedly captured many bandits and their informants around Gassol and Karim Lamido axis on both sides of River Benue.

Three persons were said to have also been killed around Kwatan Nanido in Gassol Local Government Area.

The bandits have been in Kambari axis for the past two months, and responsible for most of kidnapping and killings in many villages across Bali, Gassol and Karim Lamido local government areas of Taraba, sources revealed.

However, spokesperson of the Taraba Police Command, DSP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the development, but said it was purely an Air force operation.

“We are aware of the operation but it is purely a Nigerian Air force operation and we cannot comment on that,” he said.