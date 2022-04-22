Southern Kaduna Christians Organise Prayer Summit To Tackle Killings, Abductions By Bandits

The Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, while inaugurating the committee explained that the peace summit would seek divine intervention towards the restoration of peaceful coexistence in the area.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 22, 2022

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA) has inaugurated a four-man committee for a prayer summit against insecurity in the state.
 
He appealed to the committee members to prayerfully seek the leadership of the Holy Spirit towards ensuring the success of the programme, stressing that the land needed peace and tranquility for the people to go about their legitimate businesses.
 
He said, “This year’s Southern Kaduna prayer summit is crucial, prayers will be offered for the restoration and emancipation of the land.”
 
The chairman thanked the outgoing leadership of the association for the sacrifices they made during their time and solicited the support of members for the new leadership to succeed in the mandate given to them.
 
He urged the members and new executives to rededicate themselves to the cause for the spiritual growth and development of the state.
 
According to him, the committee’s major term of reference is to ensure proper planning of the prayer summit which is billed to hold on the 28th of May, 2022.

