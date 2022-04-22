Two Persons Arrested For Forging Signature Of Benue Governor’s Wife

It was learnt that the persons Adzaigba Terhile Philip and Dugeri Tyover submitted the forged documents to the Board of Internal Revenue Services (BIRS), seeking considerations for employment and transfer for them.

At least two persons have been arrested by security agents for alleged impersonation and forgery of documents from the Office of the First Lady of Benue State.
The management of BIRS, upon receipt of the mails, which were said to be suspicious in nature contacted the Office of the First Lady for verification of the said documents and it was confirmed that they were actually forged.
The matter was immediately reported to the security agencies who after an intensive manhunt, picked up the suspects in Gboko and Makurdi respectively.
Adzaigba Philip and Dugeri Tyover reportedly confessed to committing the crime during the investigation after which they were taken into custody.
A statement by the Press Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Shimataver Aondoakaa, has cautioned the public to be mindful of fraudsters using the name of the office to defraud unsuspecting persons online or on any other platforms.

 

