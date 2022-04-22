University Lecturers, ASUU Strike Violates Right Of Poor Nigerians — SERAP Says, Vows To Sue Buhari Government

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has said it is suing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over its failure to stop the ongoing strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

SERAP, in a tweet on Friday, argued that it is suing because the strike action violates the right of the poor students to get access to quality education.



A tweet from SERAP reads, “We're suing the Buhari administration over its failure to end the strike action by ASUU, which is a violation of the legal obligation to provide access to higher education without discrimination.

“We're suing the Buhari administration because its failure to end the strike action by ASUU and allow Nigerian children get back to school violates: the right of poor children to higher education; equality and non-discrimination; human dignity, and; penalises poor parents.”

Members of the union had embarked on strike over the failure of the Federal Government to honour the various agreements reached with them.

Some of ASUU’s demands include the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the UTAS payment platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.

Following the expiration of the initial four-week warning strike, the union had gone ahead to declare additional eight weeks of industrial action, saying that it was giving the government more time to attend to its needs.





