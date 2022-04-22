University Unions, NASU, SSANU Extend Warning Strike By One Month

The National President, SSANU, Mohammed H. Ibrahim and General Secretary, NASU, Peter A. Adeyemi, respectively, in a statement dated April 21, 2022, informed the members that the strike has been extended by one month.

by saharareporters, new york Apr 22, 2022

The Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, on Friday again extended their 14-day warning strike in Nigerian universities by one month.
The National President, SSANU, Mohammed H. Ibrahim and General Secretary, NASU, Peter A. Adeyemi, respectively, in a statement dated April 21, 2022, informed the members that the strike has been extended by one month. 


“It was unfortunate that the government had kept mute and remained indifferent to the demands of JAC of NASU and SSANU," the statement noted.
“Deriving from the feedback received from our branches in respect of the resolutions conducted which supported fully the ongoing strike and other actions taken by the leadership of JAC, this is to inform members that the strike has been extended by one month to commence on midnight of Sunday, 24th April 2022, pending when the Federal government would have change of heart and be favourably disposed to our demands as highlighted in our letters dated March 1st, 2022, to the representative of the government, the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment,” the statement added.
The body also took note of the media statement credited to the representative of the government, Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment on the “No Work No Pay” policy to its members.
The demands of the two unions include the inconsistent issue of IPPIS, unpaid earned allowances and delay in renegotiation of the Federal Government of Nigeria, NASU, SSANU agreement and non-payment of minimum wage arrears.
Others included neglect and poor funding of state universities, non-payment of retirement benefits to outgoing members of the unions and usurpation of headship of non-teaching units in clear violation of conditions of service and establishment procedures, among others.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Education Sex Tape: Lagos Government Reopens Chrisland Schools
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Akeredolu 'Walks Out On' Labour Leaders During Meeting In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS No-Work-No-Pay Threat Won’t Deter Us, Says TUC
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Calls Off Nationwide Strike At The Eleventh Hour
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Delta ALGON Restates Position On LG Autonomy
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Minimum Wage Delay: Labour Orders Nationwide Protest January 8
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: I Can’t Tell If I Would Contest – Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari And The APC Are Corrupting Democracy By Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Top Yoruba Monarch, Alaafin Of Oyo, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Immigration Service Accused of Shielding Officer Who Allegedly Slapped Colleague From Prosecution
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
International Russia Gives Reason For Invasion Of Ukraine
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Education Sex Tape: Lagos Government Reopens Chrisland Schools
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Politics Transport Union, NURTW Kicks Over Arrest Of 16 Members By Oyo Government, Alleges Plan To Kill Them
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Man Begs Nigerian Central Bank, FCMB To Unfreeze Account After Spending From ‘Strange’ N330,000 Credited To Account, Threatens Suicide
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Again, Nnamdi Kanu's American Lawyer, Bruce Fein Petitions ICC, Wants Federal High Court Judge, Tsoho Charged For Crimes Against Humanity, Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion When Unarmed People Stopped A Bloody Coup, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Fee Or Ransom Money? A Call On Nigerian Youths To Revolt Against Apc At The 2023 Polls By Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad