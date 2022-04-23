Alaafin Of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Buried After Prayers By Muslim Clerics

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has been buried in the ancient town of Oyo, Oyo State, on Saturday following his passage late on Friday.



His burial followed a Janazat prayer conducted on his body by Islamic clerics led by the Chief Imam of Oyo, Shelkh Moshood Ajokidero.

After the prayers, his body was taken back to the palace where the final burial was held.



The monarch died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.



Alaafin Adeyemi, who served as the permanent chairperson of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, was reportedly sick and was scheduled to be flown abroad for treatment before he joined his ancestors on Friday.



He was the third to ascend the throne from the Alowolodu Ruling House and ruled for 52 years – making him the longest-reigning traditional ruler in Oyo town.



The deceased, who was born on October 15, 1938, succeeded Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I as Alaafin on November 18, 1970.