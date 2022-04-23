Alaafin Of Oyo Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago --Aide

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, had a premonition of his death, an aide of the palace has claimed.

She said this while speaking with journalists at the Alaafin of Oyo’s palace on Saturday.

The palace worker urged people to find solace in the fact that the late monarch lived a worthy life.

The aide said, “My father has gone to meet his forefathers. Atanda (Alaafin) went to play with his forefathers. He is not dead.

“Two weeks ago, he called and told us that his late father was calling him to come. We were afraid and asked if truly he saw his father.

“He ascended the throne at a young age and was wealthy and blessed with long life, preserved the stool, promoted the Yoruba culture and was an epitome of royalty. We are happy to have him as the Alaafin.”

Meanwhile, the Janazah (funeral) prayer has been conducted on the remains of the late Alaafin at the ancient palace in Oyo Town.

The monarch died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Friday.

Alaafin Adeyemi, who served as the permanent chairperson of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, was reportedly sick and was scheduled to be flown abroad for treatment before he joined his ancestors on Friday.

He was the third to ascend the throne from the Alowolodu Ruling House and ruled for 52 years – making him the longest-reigning traditional ruler in Oyo town.

Adeyemi, who was born on October 15, 1938, succeeded Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I as Alaafin on November 18, 1970.