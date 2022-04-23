Bandits Kill Another Kano Businessman After Ransom Payment

The deceased hailed from Fagge Local Government Area in Kano metropolis.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 23, 2022

Suspected kidnappers operating along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari axis have killed another Kano businessman, Umar Sani, after collecting ransom from his relatives, Daily Trust reports.

 

The businessman, also called Magaji, was abducted two weeks ago alongside five others on the highway en route Buruku but was later confirmed killed by his co-abductees despite collecting ransom for their release.

The deceased hailed from Fagge Local Government Area in Kano metropolis.

 

An elder brother of the deceased, Hussaini Sani, who confirmed the death, said the kidnappers had called back on Thursday demanding another N20million from them despite killing the businessman.

 

“Nine of them were kidnapped along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road while on their way to Buruku. They later released three of them but withheld six.

 

“After some time, negotiation started with the families of the six people, and we later agreed to pay them collectively, only for us to see five of them coming back.

 

“When we asked them about the whereabouts of our brother, they confirmed to us that he was killed by the abductors. We called them (abductors) using the number they used for the negotiation and they insisted that our brother was still alive, and even went ahead to demand another ransom before they would release him.

 

“When we insisted that we must hear our brother’s voice before paying something again, they opened up to us that he was really killed, saying he was trying to escape. But his colleagues that were released said he was killed intentionally,” Hussain added.

 

Magaji is survived by his wife and four children, who presently reside in the Bichi Local Government Area of the state.

 

His death is coming barely 10 days after the family of another businessman’s corpse was discovered after payment of N6million ransom to his abductors in the same Birnin Gwari.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023 Presidency: I Can’t Tell If I Would Contest – Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tradition Alaafin Of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Buried After Prayers By Muslim Clerics
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Document Exposes How Wema Bank Officials Offered Policeman Bribe To Stop Investigation On N1.7billion Money Laundering, Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari, Governors Need To Act Fast Because Nigerians Are Angry, Sad —Catholic Archbishop Of Abuja, Kaigama
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives Congress Chairman, Adamu, Suspends All Directors Of Party
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Tradition Alaafin Of Oyo Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago --Aide
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: I Can’t Tell If I Would Contest – Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News We’ll Kill Any South-East PDP Politician Who Accepts Party’s Vice Presidential Slot –Biafra Group
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari And The APC Are Corrupting Democracy By Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Tradition Alaafin Of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Buried After Prayers By Muslim Clerics
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Document Exposes How Wema Bank Officials Offered Policeman Bribe To Stop Investigation On N1.7billion Money Laundering, Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Civil Defence Officer Tortures, Brutalises Sister In Abuja For Allegedly Having Boyfriend
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari, Governors Need To Act Fast Because Nigerians Are Angry, Sad —Catholic Archbishop Of Abuja, Kaigama
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria As A Jackals' Paradise, By Ogacheko Opaluwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News How Our People Were Killed, Displaced In Akwa Ibom --Yoruba Leaders
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives Congress Chairman, Adamu, Suspends All Directors Of Party
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Airtel Reacts To N50 Million Suit By Veteran Nigerian Singer, Mbanefo Over ‘Unauthorised Use’ Of Her Hit Song
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad