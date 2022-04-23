Civil Defence Officer Tortures, Brutalises Sister In Abuja For Allegedly Having Boyfriend

An officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ugwueze Ezekiel, has tortured and brutalised his 19-year-old sister, Amarachi Ugwueze, a microbiology student of University of Abuja, for refusing to surrender her mobile phone to him after accusing her of having a boyfriend.

The incident, which occurred at Aviation Estate in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Wednesday, left the young lady with multiple injuries.

Ezekiel is said to be in the habit of torturing his two sisters over suspicions that they had boyfriends.

SaharaReporters gathered that upon arriving home from work on Wednesday, he ordered Amarachi to bring her phone to enable him go through her text messages but she refused.

Angered by this, the NSCDC personnel descended on her heavily and forcibly seized the mobile phone.

He did not stop there but went ahead to lock her up in a room throughout the night where he physically assaulted her.

It was gathered that Ezekiel had previously seized her phone over the same issue, going as far as tearing her documents including

West Africa Examination Certificate and admission letter to a higher institution.

Narrating her ordeal to SaharaReporters, the victim said, "After he seized my first phone, I retrieved my SIM to get my contacts back with another phone my friend, Chisom, gave to me.

"Last Wednesday night when he came home, he asked for the new phone my friend gave me but I refused to give him. He immediately started hitting my head on the wall, slapping and using a stick to hit my legs. I had to bring out the phone because the beating was much.

"After that, he asked me to lie on the floor and was flogging me with a cable and belt and sized my admission letter and certificate."

Amarachi and her sister had to run away from the house after the torture especially after threats from their brother of killing them because of disobedience.

SaharaReporters learnt that in an attempt to prevent them from reporting the matter to the police, the civil defence officer after touring the girl, sent some thugs to forcibly bring them home.

Findings by our correspondents revealed that their parents have been unable to curtail the excesses of Ezekiel as he had been rude to them.

He is known in the estate as a violent law enforcement officer because of the way and manner he intimidates people with his profession.

The two young ladies have since gone into hiding over death threats from their brother.