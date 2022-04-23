Gunmen Attack Kogi Police Station, Kill Three Officers

Gunmen on Saturday attacked the Ogaminana Police Station in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing three officers on duty.

The attack was said to have been carried out around 2:00am on Saturday.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the police station from different directions.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, William Aya, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said, “Today 23/4/2022, the command received report of the unfortunate incident at Adavi Police Division where some hoodlums attacked the station from the opposite direction shooting sporadically, but were repelled by the men on duty and operatives of the Quick Response Unit who were on special operations at the local government.

“However, the command lost three of it’s officers during the gun duel, while the hoodlums fled with gun shot wounds as they could not get access to the station.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, immediately deployed team of tactical operatives to the area and restored normalcy while trailing the hoodlums with a view to apprehend and bring them to book.

“The Commissioner of Police use this medium to call on the people of Adavi and the adjoining communities to be on the lookout and report any body seen with bullet wounds to the police or any other security forces nearest to them. He directs the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation, to commence investigation into the incident.”