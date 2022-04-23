Gunmen Attack Kogi Police Station, Kill Three Officers

The gunmen were said to have attacked the police station from different directions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2022

Gunmen on Saturday attacked the Ogaminana Police Station in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing three officers on duty.

 

The attack was said to have been carried out around 2:00am on Saturday.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the police station from different directions.

 

Spokesperson for the police in the state, William Aya, confirmed the incident in a statement.

 

He said, “Today 23/4/2022, the command received report of the unfortunate incident at Adavi Police Division where some hoodlums attacked the station from the opposite direction shooting sporadically, but were repelled by the men on duty and operatives of the Quick Response Unit who were on special operations at the local government.

 

“However, the command lost three of it’s officers during the gun duel, while the hoodlums fled with gun shot wounds as they could not get access to the station.

 

“The Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, immediately deployed team of tactical operatives to the area and restored normalcy while trailing the hoodlums with a view to apprehend and bring them to book.

 

“The Commissioner of Police use this medium to call on the people of Adavi and the adjoining communities to be on the lookout and report any body seen with bullet wounds to the police or any other security forces nearest to them. He directs the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation, to commence investigation into the incident.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023 Presidency: I Can’t Tell If I Would Contest – Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tradition Alaafin Of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Buried After Prayers By Muslim Clerics
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Environment Water Pollution: Stakeholders Urge Nigerian Government, Osun State To Stop Illegal Gold Mining
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Two Commanders, 32 Fighters Killed As Boko Haram, ISWAP Clash In Sambisa Forest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Tradition Alaafin Of Oyo For Burial 4:00pm, Governor Makinde, Obasanjo, Others Mourn Demised Monarch
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Sex Tape: Lagos Government Reopens Chrisland Schools
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: I Can’t Tell If I Would Contest – Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion President Buhari And The APC Are Corrupting Democracy By Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Top Yoruba Monarch, Alaafin Of Oyo, Is Dead
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News IPOB Vows To Protect Hausas Against ‘Jihadists’ Attacking South-East Residents
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Tradition Alaafin Of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Buried After Prayers By Muslim Clerics
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Environment Water Pollution: Stakeholders Urge Nigerian Government, Osun State To Stop Illegal Gold Mining
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Russian President, Putin, To Meet United Nations Secretary-General Over Ukraine Invasion
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Two Commanders, 32 Fighters Killed As Boko Haram, ISWAP Clash In Sambisa Forest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Tradition Alaafin Of Oyo For Burial 4:00pm, Governor Makinde, Obasanjo, Others Mourn Demised Monarch
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Government Reopens Idiroko, Three Other Land Borders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Policemen Assault, Brutalise Man in Abuja For ‘Resisting Being Touched’
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad