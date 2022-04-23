Gunmen Release Abducted 80-year-old Akwa Ibom Pastor

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2022

The founder and President of the Solid Rock Church, Apostle John Okoriko, who was abducted in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has been released.

 

The cleric was abducted on the church’s premises last Tuesday around 5:00pm by hoodlums, who scaled the fence and dragged their victim to the gate before whisking him away.

File photo used to illustrate story.

It was learnt that the abductors later used the victim’s phone to communicate with his family.

 

The kidnappers first demanded N100million, but when the family could not raise the money, they reduced it to N30million.

 

It was, however, not clear maybe any ransom was paid before the release of the cleric on Friday night.

SaharaReporters, New York

