IPOB Vows To Protect Hausas Against ‘Jihadists’ Attacking South-East Residents



The Indigenous People of Biafra has assured Hausas and other non-indigenes residing in the South-East of their safety.

Emma Powerful, Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Powerful assured that members of the group would never harm Hausas residing across the South-East region.

He said IPOB and its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network, would protect Hausas against the Jihadists attacking the people of the South-East.

The statement reads, “Following the incessant abduction, killing and burning down of properties belonging to Biafrans and Igbos, we the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to state unequivocally that those behind these atrocities are not IPOB member nor are they Eastern Security Network operatives.

“The perpetrators are criminals recruited by our enemies to demonise us. No member of IPOB will engage in acts inimical to the people we are struggling to liberate. We are not terrorists and we cannot suddenly resort to terrorism.

“These agents of darkness behind these senseless and barbaric acts are the ones who don't want our detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to be released. Their intension is to create the false impression that his followers are violent but they are wrong.

“We want to make it categorically clear to all and sundry that anybody committing any atrocity in Biafraland in the name of IPOB or ESN operative doesn't want Biafra to come. Those behind this madness are working with the Nigeria security to criminalise IPOB. They must also be prepared to pay for their sins because we will not allow anyone who inflicts pains and sorrow on our people to go free.

“We want to also very strongly condemn any attack on non-Biafran nationals living in our land. These agents of sorrow may be targeting them to further rope us into genocidal attacks which we have always stood against. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had predicted what is happening during his numerous prophetic radio broadcasts. During those broadcasts, he had also spoken against attacks on non indigenes.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu made holistic announcement during those days that Hausas are facing the same predicaments Igbo people are facing in Nigeria and should be allowed to do business anywhere they like in Biafraland. Biafrans shall never try to harm any Hausa man or woman in Biafra land for any reason. IPOB will ensure the protection of all persons living in Biafra land including non indigenes. We will continue to protect them against our common enemy –the jihadists and their sponsors.”