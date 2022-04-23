Nigerian Government Reopens Idiroko, Three Other Land Borders

President Muhammadu Buhari had in August 2019 closed major borders as part of efforts to curtail smuggling and boost local production

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 23, 2022

The Nigerian Government on Friday approved the reopening of four additional land borders shut three years ago as part of efforts to curtail smuggling and boost local production of rice.
 
President Muhammadu Buhari had in August 2019 closed major borders as part of efforts to curtail smuggling and boost local production of rice and other products.

Nigeria Cameroon border

The government, however, on December 16, 2020, approved the reopening of some of the borders including Mfum, Seme, Illela and Maigatari borders.
 
Similarly, a circular issued on Friday by the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs Service, E. I. Edorhe, said Idiroko border post in Ogun State, Kamba border post in Kebbi State, Jibiya border post in Katsina State and Ikom border post in Cross River State have been reopened.
 
The circular read, “Sequel to the Presidential directive dated December 16, 2020, granting approval for phased reopening of land borders namely; Mfum, Seme, Illela and Maigatari borders across the country, I am directed to inform you that four additional borders listed below have been approved for re-opening.
 
“Idiroko border post, Ogun State (South-West Zone); Jibiya border post, Katsina State (North-West Zone); Kamba border post, Kebbi State (North-West Zone); and Ikom border post, Cross River State (South-South Zone)
 
“Consequently, all customs formations and Joint Border Patrol Teams are to take note and ensure that proper manning takes place in compliance with extant operational guidelines.”
 
The circular, which copied all Assistant Comptrollers-General/Zonal Coordinators, Area Controllers, Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit & Marine Commands, Comptroller, Customs Intelligent Unit, JBPT Sector Coordinators, Strike Force Commanders and Heads of Units, added, “Above is forwarded for your information and compliance.”
 

Saharareporters, New York

