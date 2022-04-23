Over 100 People Killed As Illegal Refinery Explodes In Imo Community

At least 100 people have died after an illegal refinery exploded at Abaezi Forest in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.



The community is at the boundary between Rivers and Imo states.

Illustration

Many vehicles were also razed during the incident, which had thrown the community into panic.



A source told SaharaReporters that the fire was ignited by a machine used to pump spilled crude into containers waiting to be loaded into their pots.



Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Goodluck Opiah, who was at the scene of the incident, said that the state government had declared the owner of the illegal refinery, Okenze Onyenwoke, wanted.



He advised the suspect whom he said was on the run to turn himself in at the nearest police station.



The commissioner said, “This is a sad development. The Imo State Government has declared wanted, Okenze Onyenwoke, who owns this illegal refinery. I advise him to hand himself over to the police or any security agency.”