Policemen Assault, Brutalise Man in Abuja For ‘Resisting Being Touched’

A Twitter user, who simply identified himself as Ridwan, has narrated how police officers from Bwari Police Station in Bwari Area Council, Abuja, physically assaulted him after protesting against ‘being touched’ by one of them.

According to Ridwan in a series of tweet, the officers took him to their station on Thursday after he demanded to know why one of them, who was not wearing a uniform, ‘touched’ him.

He also accused the officers of damaging his phone.

The Twitter user said he was able to identify one of the lawless policemen as Idris.

“I have been harrrased by the police and been violated. I’m not fine at all my new phone was damaged I was beaten by more than 10 police officers because a police officer who is not in uniform touched me and I asked him why, the next thing he attacked me and we went to police station. This happened in Bwari Area Council in Abuja.

“Justice is not served in the police station, they even threatened me with 14 years imprisonment for harassing a police officer and I was the one that was harassed.

"The officer was the first to attack but he said in the station that I attacked him. I have found out that the name of the officer was Idris and he is a mopol‪ @PoliceNG‬, justice must be served,” the young man tweeted.