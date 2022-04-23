We’ll Kill Any South-East PDP Politician Who Accepts Party’s Vice Presidential Slot –Biafra Group

The Indigenous Biafra-Warriors Worldwide has warned Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirants from the South-East region against accepting the vice presidential slot after the party’s primary election.



Some of the PDP presidential aspirants from the region include Peter Obi, Anyim Pius Anyim, Sam Ohabunwa and Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze.

IBWW in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Lt. Jack Warrior, said the group had established that politicians from the South-East were set to sabotage Obi, Pius Anyim and others.



He added that whoever did such would cry for betraying the South-East.





The statement reads, “The Indigenous Biafra-Warriors Worldwide, independent militants in Biafra land, a military and civilian watchdog, has mounted its searchlight on PDP stakeholders in South-East and South-South. We're in all the countries of the earth, no hiding place for our targets.



“We have noted with most interest a perceived conspiracy against South-East presidential aspirants in PDP especially on Mr Peter Obi whom Nigerians have seen as the most qualified aspirants that will genuinely fix Nigeria. The established politicians in South-East are set to sabotage Mr Obi, Pius Anyim and others.



“We are closely watching the body language of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as they are the leading "sabo" against the South-East producing the next president of Nigeria in 2023.



“But one thing is very Sacrosanct and inevitable in 2023 which is either South-East produces the next president of Nigeria or Biafra is actualised by every means.



“2022 to 2023 will be the worst political outing of corrupt politicians from Biafra land because blood will flow. We are carefully collecting and monitoring the names of "sabo". Those politicians who are working against Biafra restoration and now turned to work against South-East to produce Nigerian president in 2023 should remove their hands or within one month from now their heads will roll.



“We know many of you are working for Atiku Abubakar, Mohammed Bala, Bukola Saraki and Tambuwal in secret, it's time to repent now. We want to tell South-East PDP presidential aspirants, Mr Peter Obi, Anyim Pius Anyim, Sam Ohabunwa and Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, that any of you that will accept PDP vice presidential slot, have accepted death. We will wipe you and your children out from earth.



“There will be "Jerry Rawlings judgment" to South-East political saboteurs both the small and great, only standing and working for South-East presidential aspirants can save you. The PDP delegates at every level in South-East should know that 2022 PDP presidential primary is not time to make money, but time to pick a right candidate to fix Nigeria, therefore they should choose either to work with South-East presidential aspirants or we will serve their heads in a plate.



“We are aware that the major factor stopping Biafra restoration are Igbo politicians or the so-called leaders in Biafra land. We have remembered all corrupt politicians in Biafra land this time. None of you shall escape our wrath. You people are living with us and we are living with you people, we know your houses, offices and some of you that sent your children abroad to enjoy good education and good life, we will track your children and wives.



“There will be cry of sorrow in Biafra land if anyone betrays South-East. We have taken this "suicide mission" to salvage Biafra land. We're not afraid of death because we have died many years ago with injustice and marginalisation melted on South-East since after the war.”