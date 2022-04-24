Alaafin Of Oyo’s Death Stalls Installation Of Nigerian House Of Representatives' Speaker, Gbajabiamila As Aare Baasofin Of Yorubaland

The event, which was planned to take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, was postponed over the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 24, 2022

The installation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Aare Baasofin of Yorubaland (the Supreme Lawmaker of Yorubaland) has been suspended.

 

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Lanre Lasisi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Lasisi said the event, which was planned to take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, was postponed over the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

 

Gbajabiamila was conferred with the traditional title in September 2021 but the installation ceremony was billed to take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, with the All Progressives Congress’ presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, named as the Chairman of the occasion.

 

“You will recall that his Royal Highness, the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III communicated the conferment of the title of Aare Baasofin of Yoruba Land to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila through an appointment letter dated September 7, 2021, and presented to the Speaker on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the National Assembly, Abuja, by members of the Oyomesi Council led by the Bashorun of Oyo Kingdom, High Chief Olayinka Ayoola, who is the traditional Prime Minister of Oyo Kingdom and Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu,” the statement read.

 

“Upon which the Speaker, in turn, accepted the appointment with gratitude to God. However, due to the tight work schedule of the Speaker, the Chieftaincy ceremony could not hold throughout 2021, until this year when the date of May 27, 2022, was agreed with the palace but as God in his majesty will have it, the revered monarch passed on Friday night before the distribution of Invitation cards for the event (May Allah grant him Aljanah Firdaus).

 

“Naturally, the event can no longer hold as the Speaker, the entire Yoruba race, Nigerians home and abroad mourn the demise of the widely respected Monarch.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: PDP Is coming To Save Nigeria From Total Collapse, Says Senator Anyim
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections 2023: Elder Statesmen, Adebanjo, Clark, South-East Governors Meet In Abuja Monday To Canvass Support For Igbo Presidency
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International BREAKING: Macron Wins French Presidential Election, Incumbent Holds Off Far-right Challenge
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: I Can’t Tell If I Would Contest – Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Falana Condemns ‘Outrageous, Illegal’ Costs Of APC, PDP Parties' Nomination Forms
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Calls Imo Refinery Deaths National Disaster, Orders Military, Police To Find Sponsors Of Illegal Refineries
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics 2023: PDP Is coming To Save Nigeria From Total Collapse, Says Senator Anyim
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Illegality Of Outrageous Nomination Form Fees, By Femi Falana SAN
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections 2023: Elder Statesmen, Adebanjo, Clark, South-East Governors Meet In Abuja Monday To Canvass Support For Igbo Presidency
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Residents Storm Police Station In Ondo After Fatal Accident At Checkpoint, Dump Corpses Of Traditional Ruler, Two Other Victims At Facility
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International BREAKING: Macron Wins French Presidential Election, Incumbent Holds Off Far-right Challenge
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Bandits Abduct Woman, Daughter After Distributing Ramadan Gifts To Kaduna Residents
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Traditional Worshippers Protest Open Display Of Alaafin Of Oyo's Corpse on Internet During Burial
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: I Can’t Tell If I Would Contest – Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News How Bishop Kukah, PDP Advised US Government Against Selling Super Tucano Fighter Jets To Nigeria— Buhari’s Aide, Garba Shehu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Falana Condemns ‘Outrageous, Illegal’ Costs Of APC, PDP Parties' Nomination Forms
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Group Knocks Oyo Company, Premier Feedmil, Over Death Of Casual Worker Crushed By Forklift, Demands Compensation For Victim's Family
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad