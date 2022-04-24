Bandits Abduct Woman, Daughter After Distributing Ramadan Gifts To Kaduna Residents

A philanthropist, Ramatu Abarshi, has been abducted by terrorists alongside her daughter, Amira, after distributing Ramadan gifts to local communities of Mariri town in the Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to Daily Nigeria, the bandits trailed them on Saturday noon around Kasuwan Magani in the Kachia Local Government Area, the southern part of Kaduna State.

Mrs Abarshi, a former Head of Department of Electrical Engineering, Kaduna Polytechnic, is known for philanthropic work and peace initiatives in Southern Kaduna.

When contacted, the spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, said he was unaware of the incident.

“You know people don’t always report such incidents immediately to the police,” he said.

In recent months, Kaduna has witnessed a spate of violent attacks which has led to killings and abduction of residents.

On March 28, a Kaduna-bound train was attacked by gunmen, which led to the death of at least eight people. Several persons were injured while many are still missing.

Some of the abducted people are currently in the custody of the gunmen.

Days after the train attack, 11 soldiers were killed in an attack by gunmen on a military base in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna state.