My Last Encounter With Top Nigerian Monarch, Late Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi— Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has described the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III as a loss to the entire Oduduwa race worldwide.

Ooni in a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare on Saturday said the late Alaafin was a worthy elder whose entire life was dedicated to the promotion of the prestigious Yoruba culture and advancement of humanity.

The monarch recalled his last encounter with the late Oyo Royal Father early last month when they both held a meeting of peace and reconciliation with some frontline politicians of Yoruba origin at Ibadan.

According to him, the Alaafin made a promise to make his first visit to the Ooni before the middle of the year.

The Ooni prayed for the soul of the late Alaafin as well as the family to have the fortitude to bear his death.

He also prayed that Oyo would be spiritually guided to complete the burial of the Royal Father in full accordance with the culture and traditions of their ancestors.

“We have lost a great icon, a great monarch, who saw Oyo through civilization, and modern development without jettisoning the cultural sacredness of the throne first occupied by Alaafin Oranmiyan The Great.

“Ile Oodua Palace and the Ooni had a great working relationship with the late Alaafin who gave his best in resolving major conflicts in Yoruba land and uniting all sons and daughters of Oduduwa globally among other landmark achievements.

“The late Alaafin is one of the privileged elders that contributed to the growth of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and also saw the country through military and democratic eras with unquantifiable positive inputs,” he said.