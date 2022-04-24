Residents Storm Police Station In Ondo After Fatal Accident At Checkpoint, Dump Corpses Of Traditional Ruler, Two Other Victims At Facility

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 24, 2022

Some aggrieved residents of Kajola in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo state have attacked the community police station, accusing policemen of recklessness and causing an accident which led to the death of three persons.

The accident it was learnt happened at a checkpoint along Lagos/Benin Expressway on Saturday evening.

The victims, David Olowofeyekun, Gbenga Abayomi and Kola Akinduro, who was the traditional leader of Korede village, were on a motorcycle and heading home from their farms.

Following the incident, some residents stormed the Police Divisional Headquarters, Kajola in their hundreds, chanting a series of protest songs to register their grievances.

They also dumped the three corpses at the police station.

According to them, the accident was caused by an illegal checkpoint mounted in the area by policemen, adding that they do not want to see any officer in the community again.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident exonerated the police of any blame.

She said the accident was caused by the rider of the motorcycle, whom she accused of wrong-way driving (counterflow driving). 

