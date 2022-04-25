2023 Elections: Aisha Buhari Appeals To Aspirants To Pick Women As Running Mates

The first lady urged the presidential aspirants to be focused on factors that bind the country together and strengthen its unity and national cohesion.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2022

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has urged political parties and aspirants to consider having women as running mates for candidates at all levels in the next general elections.

According to Aisha Buhari, it was “high time women were adopted as running mates at all levels considering their voting strength and active involvement in political processes.”

She stated this on Saturday night while hosting presidential aspirants from various political parties to a Ramadan (Iftar) breakfast at the State House, Abuja.

“As we approach the 2023 election with greater hope, I am confident that Nigeria will continue to grow from strength to strength on the pedestal of our democratic tenets,” she said.

She urged all the aspirants to imbibe the spirit of fair play and shun violent tendencies capable of dividing the country during electioneering ahead of the general elections.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by a former governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, urged to “learn to practise politics without bitterness and imbibe the spirit of oneness.”

“It is not going to be a do or die affair and it should not be,” he added.

The National Leader of the party, who is also seeking to win the APC presidential ticket, Bola Tinubu, prayed for peace, unity and prosperity in the country.

SaharaReporters, New York

