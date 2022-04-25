2023 Presidency: Amaechi, Wike's Presidential Ambitions Dead On Arrival — Igbo Congress

The World Igbo Congress (WIC), a group of Igbos in Diaspora, has said the presidential aspirations of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike are “dead on arrival.”

The group, in a post on its Twitter handle labelled the politicians as “the preferred Fulani caliphate choice option” in the 2023 presidential election.



https://twitter.com/ActionWic/status/1518596281106673675?t=1mwYuWoXq957G9yv6CaWVA&s=19

The tweet reads, “The preferred Fulani caliphate choice option is dead on arrival. We have passed the rubicon.”

Meanwhile, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the weekend expressed its support for Amaechi and Wike.

Ohanaeze urged Ndigbo to jettison the artificial separation boundary adjustments created by the military, and reunite with their kinsmen in the Niger-Delta Region, saying that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution, as written by their founding fathers, enshrined that Anioma in Delta and Ikwerre in Rivers State were part of Igbo-speaking states.

The group maintained that Governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s support for Wike showed they had not abandoned their quest for an Igbo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.



