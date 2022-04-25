Alleged N96billion Fraud: Supreme Court Fixes May 27 For Judgment In Suit Filed By Transportation Minister, Amaechi

An anti-corruption group, “Say No To Corruption In Nigeria” has asked the people of Rivers State to be on alert as the Supreme Court fixes a date for judgment in the suit filed by former governor of the state and Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, seeking to stop his probe in the alleged N96billion fraud and alleged fraudulent sales of valued assets belonging to Rivers State.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who led a seven-man panel of Justices of the Supreme Court had earlier fixed May 27 for judgment in the suit.



Amaechi is praying the Apex Court to prohibit Governor Nyesom Wike from investigating his eight-year tenure as governor of the state.

The former governor, represented by the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lateef Fagbemi, predicated his opposition to probe on the ground that it was aimed at witch-hunting and embarrassing him, to embarrass him in view of his political differences with his successor.

Wike, who constituted a 7-man probe panel to probe Amaechi, is, however, asking the Supreme Court to dismiss Amaechi’s suit.

The Governor, represented by Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) insisted that the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice George Omekeji was to look into how N96billion was allegedly withdrawn from the treasury of the state government and how it was expended.

Wike also said that the commission of inquiry was to look into the lawful or otherwise, sales of valuable assets of the state.

The listed valuable assets are; Omoku Gas Turbine, Afam Gas Turbine, Trans Amadi Gas Turbine, Eleme Gas Turbine, Olympia Hotel, and the award of contract for the execution of mono-rail project.

Amaechi’s suit at the High Court of Rivers State and Court of Appeal had earlier been dismissed prompting his case at the Supreme Court.

Coordinator of the anti-corruption group, Ahmed Abubakar in a statement sent to SaharaReporters said “all eyes are now on the Supreme Court to see how it will adjudicate on this matter.”

According to Abubakar, the minister is not a stranger to benefitting from certain judicial pronouncements in the past.

The statement read, “Nigerians especially Rivers residents wait with bated breath as the date draws near for the Supreme Court to rule on the case between Rotimi Amaechi and the Rivers state government on the legality of the Judicial Commission set up by the state to investigate some aspects of Amaechi's tenure as Governor of Rivers state.

“The investigation centred on allegations of fraudulent sale of Rivers state assets by his administration. The much awaited ruling as filed by Amaechi seeks to stop his probe in the alleged N96billion fraud and alleged fraudulent sales of valued assets belonging to Rivers State.

“It is worthy of note that Amaechi had lost previously at both the High Court and Court of Appeal hence his decision to take the case to the Supreme Court.

“As the decision date draws closer all eyes are now on the Supreme Court to see how it will adjudicate on this matter. Will the judgement align with the judgements of the two lower courts or will there be a new twist in the pending judgement?

“However, Amaechi is not a stranger to benefitting from certain judicial pronouncements in the past. We recall the Supreme Court Judgement that made him Governor of Rivers State in 2007.

“That Supreme Court judgment of October 25, 2007 overturned the tenure of Governor Celestine Omehia and appointed Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who did not contest the April 14, 2007 election, in his place. The point that still baffles people today is that a man who was not on the ballot was deemed to have won the election.

“Based on the above judicial track record, one is not surprised that Amaechi has decided to seek succour once more in the court, instead of presenting and defending himself before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Rivers State Government to probe the sales of some state assets during his tenure as Governor of the state.

“Even though the matter is sub judice, we will be failing in our duties if we do not point out some disturbing trends in recent Supreme Court judgements. Nigerians are asking the following questions: Will the Supreme Court once again make herself a useful tool in the hands of politicians?

“Will there be a repeat of the infamous judgement that made Amaechi Governor of Rivers state without contesting election? Should we expect another "landmark" judgement that made Uzodinma governor of Imo state even though he came fourth in the election? This particular judgement has turned a once peaceful Imo state to a hot bed of armed insurrection.

“Will the Supreme Court in character with the preceding judgements become a shield for corrupt politicians from facing their day in court? Time shall tell.

“Will Amaechi be two times lucky? That is the question in the minds of keen followers of this long-drawn judicial battle as we await the decision of the eminent jurists, come May 27, 2022.”



