Ex-Imo Governor, Ihedioha Asks Nigerian Government To Probe Over 100 Deaths At Illegal Refinery

A former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has asked the Nigerian government to investigate the recent fire incident at an illegal oil refinery in the state.

He said this in a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu.



On Friday, an explosion occurred at an illegal oil refining site in Ohaji/Egbema area of Imo state, with at least 110 people reported to have been burnt to death.

The development comes amid concerns by stakeholders on the effects of oil bunkering across the country.

Ihedioha expressed shock and sadness at the development.

He described the incident as “unfortunate and avoidable, while calling for full investigation and prosecution of all those behind the carnage to avert future occurrence.”

The statement read, “This is one loss too many. My heart bleeds for the victims, families and affected communities of this unfortunate and avoidable disaster.

“It is a period of grief and sober reflection for our State, which has been bedeviled by insecurity and other challenges.

“While calling for a deliberate action to nip the increasing activities of illegal refinery and bunkering in the state, His Excellency enjoins citizens to take adequate precautions and avoid activities that will expose them to danger or risk of losing their lives and property.”



