Four-time Nigerian Minister, Graham-Douglas Is Dead

A four-time minister in Nigeria, Alabo Graham-Douglas, is dead.

Aged 82, Graham-Douglas was one of the founding fathers of the now main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



He died on Monday in a hospital in Abuja 13 days to his 83rd birthday which would have been celebrated on May 8, 2022.

Graham-Douglas was born on 8 May 1939, in Abonnema in the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State. He is of Ijaw origin.

His brother, Nabo Bekinbo Graham-Douglas, was the first indigenous Attorney-General of Nigeria.

The deceased was first appointed Nigerian Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture in 1989, then Minister of Aviation in General Ibrahim Babangida's cabinet.

In 1999, he was appointed Minister of Labour and Productivity, and in 2000, Minister of Tourism in the Olusegun Obasanjo cabinet, leaving office in January 2001.

Talking of the Niger Delta crisis in an interview in October 2009, Graham-Douglas blamed the problems in part on the elections of 2003 when the boys were given arms and used to disrupt the polls.

He said the recent amnesty was progress, but not enough. More should be done to provide local housing and employment.

He was among leaders who that month protested the poor performance and lack of activity of the Ministry of Niger Delta.

