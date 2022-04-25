'Light Has Prevailed Over Darkness' -- Ondo AAC Party Welcomes Sowore After Court Dismissed Restriction To Abuja

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 25, 2022

The Ondo State chapter of the African Action Congress (AAC) has welcomed human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, to the state.
In a statement, Alex Adeniyi, the state chairman of the party, hailed the court order which dismissed the restriction of Sowore to the Federal Capital Territory since he was arrested in 2019.


He also hailed the doggedness of the 2023 presidential aspirant, adding that his ability to overcome the odds has shown he is the right man to save Nigeria.
Adeniyi also expressed the excitement of AAC members in Ondo to receive him in the state.
The statement reads: "Just as the popular saying goes: after darkness comes light. In the history of mankind and Nigeria in particular, light has prevailed over darkness. Omoyele Sowore is back! 
"It is public knowledge that on the 3rd of August, 2019, the Buhari-led administration through the Department of State Services abducted the National Chairman of African Action Congress for calling for a nationwide protest codenamed 'RevolutionNow'.
"Omoyele Sowore was subjected to degrading treatment, even with the support of some Nigerian Judges. Until the 13th of April, 2022 Sowore was unjustly confined within the territory of Federal Capital. 
"The African Action Congress, Ondo State chapter is most gracious to God for vindicating our leader and we are glad to welcome him back home. Of course, many are the afflictions of the righteous but the Lord deliver him from them all.
"Omoyele Sowore, the quintessence of capacity and character, you have displayed valiance in battle. You have demonstrated patriotism to Nigeria and love for Nigerian people. We believe 2023 will be a deserved victory. In a time when the Nigerian ship has finally shipwrecked, it is important that leadership is entrusted into the hand of those who have a genuine love for the masses, not some political businessmen. 
"At this critical time that Nigerians are now clamouring #WeCannotContinueLikeThis, indeed 2023 will be the end of the old era and a new beginning for the Nigeria of our dream."

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

