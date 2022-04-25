My Trying Phase Will Soon Be Over – Nnamdi Kanu Assures Supporters

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has urged his followers and sympathisers to remain optimistic.

According to him, his trying phase is at the verge of extinction.



Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed this as Kanu’s stance after he paid the IPOB leader a visit in the custody of the Department of State Services on Monday.

He said, “The routine Court-Ordered visit to our indefatigable Client - Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has just been concluded. We had incisive review of compelling legal processes we are exploring to ensure that the remaining 7-Count charge still pending is permanently laid to rest.

“Onyendu extends his heartfelt gratitude to all UmuChineke for remaining steadfast and undeterred. He is, as usual, profoundly impressed by your demonstration of uncommon discipline, unity, understanding, loyalty, and forthrightness.

“Onyendu observed that this trying phase is at the verge of extinction and the Name of ChukwuOkike Abiama will be eternally glorified.

“Onyendu emphasized on VIGILANCE, particularly in times like this, and highly commended you all for your peaceful conduct, even on the face of seemingly unprovoked attacks. He encouraged you all to always be on guard, even in your prayers and supplications to the Almighty ChukwuOkike Abiama.

“Be assured that we, in the legal team are not leaving any stone unturned towards achieving Onyendu's freedom and it will surely end in Praises soon. Thank you all and remain blessed, Ezigbo UmuChineke.We move.”

Kanu is currently facing charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.



