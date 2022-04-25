Nigerian Military Arrests Wanted Bandit Terrorising Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba Communities, Others Killed

The wanted bandit, who had been on the radar of OPWS, was arrested by the troops at Agam/Gidan Bawa village in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 25, 2022

The wanted leader of a notorious gang of bandits terrorising communities in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, Leggi Jibrin, has been arrested after a gun battle with troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, the joint military/security operation covering the three states.
 
According to Vanguard, the wanted bandit, who had been on the radar of OPWS, was arrested by the troops at Agam/Gidan Bawa village in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State during a sting operation.

A source stated that the operation, which took place last Wednesday and Thursday on the directive of the Force Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe, also led to the rescue of five kidnap victims by the troops deployed to Ugya in Toto LGA of the state.
 
The source said, “Troops of OPWS deployed to Ugya in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State received credible intel and responded swiftly to a distress call of a kidnap incident at Zaure forest.
 
“On arrival at the forest, our troops saw three trucks loaded with illegal timber that was abandoned in the forest. Accordingly, the troops combed the forest, stumbled on the kidnappers’ camp and rescued five of their victims.
 
“The rescued victims are Abdulkafar Nuhu, Adamu Dagana, Emmanuel Osasede, Jacob Amaku and Danladi Amaku.”

Saharareporters, New York

