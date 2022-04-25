One Feared Killed, Many Injured As Explosion Rocks Nigerian Senate President’s Home Town, Gashu’a

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 25, 2022

A loud explosion rocked Gashu’a town, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State were, on Sunday, Daily Post reports.

Gashu’a is about 188 km north of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital and is the ancestral home of the incumbent President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Yobe state map

The incident was said to have occurred at a beer parlour in Abasha area of the town and at the time Muslims were observing late evening prayer.

 

“We were observing the late evening prayer at 8pm and all of a sudden, we heard a loud explosion and after the prayer, we were told that it was a suspected IED that exploded in the Abasha area,” a source told Daily Post.

 

It was learnt that one person died, while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were evacuated to Specialist Hospital, Gashu’a for medical treatment.

 

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.

 

Similarly, there was an explosion on Friday night in Jalingo the Taraba State capital, leaving at least five persons injured.

 

 

 

The incident was said to have taken place at the entrance of the district head’s house where local gin (Burukutu) was being sold.

 

The incident followed another explosion at a drinking joint in Iware community in the Taraba State which occurred last Tuesday.

 

Six persons were confirmed dead, and at least 19 others were said to have been injured in the attack. The terrorist group, Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Saharareporters, New York

