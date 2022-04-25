Police Rescue Nine Abducted Herders In Anambra, Recover Stolen Cows

At least nine of the 10 abducted members of the Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have been rescued by the police in Anambra State.

The members of MACBAN had earlier been abducted by gunmen in Obene Community, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, where they also lost over 300 cows.



The gunmen had demanded N4million ransom and a gun from the families of the victims.

However, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Monday, said nine of the abducted herders were found.

He said they were rescued in a joint operation with the military on Sunday.

The spokesperson said the herders were found in a “bush unharmed” and that some of the stolen cows were also “discovered” in the bush.

He did not, however, give the number of cows that had been discovered.

“On April 24, 2022, some of the victims of the abduction were seen in the bush unharmed while one of the abductees is still missing,” he said.

Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said efforts were being intensified to locate the missing herder and some of the cows that are yet to be found.

