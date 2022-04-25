Two Explosions Rock Oil Storage Facilities In Russian Military Base

Flames lit up the sky over Russia in the early hours of Monday, at the Transneft-Druzhba Oil Depot, located in the city of Bryansk around 70 miles from the Ukrainian border; it caught fire at 2am local time before a second fire broke out at a nearby military facility around 15 minutes later, Russian state media said on Monday morning.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 25, 2022

Suspected Ukrainian missile strikes have blown up two oil storage facilities supplying President Vladimir Putin's troops fighting for control of Donbas.
Flames lit up the sky over Russia in the early hours of Monday, at the Transneft-Druzhba Oil Depot, located in the city of Bryansk around 70 miles from the Ukrainian border; it caught fire at 2am local time before a second fire broke out at a nearby military facility around 15 minutes later, Russian state media said on Monday morning.


One of the fires broke out in the video of the moment appeared to capture the sound of an incoming missile before a large explosion and fireball. Bryansk is a logistical hub for Russian forces battling Ukraine in Donbas, while the Druzhba pipeline is one of the main routes for Russian oil to reach Europe.
The blasts came as British intelligence said Russia had “yet to achieve a significant breakthrough” of defensive lines in Donbas despite Ukraine imposing a “significant cost” on Putin's forces.
Britain's Ministry of Defence said poor logistical and combat support were hampering Russia's advances, as they did in the failed effort to take Kyiv. 
According to the report, Ukrainian defenders holed up in the Azovstal steel works in the southern city of Mariupol - which is still under siege - were also pinning down “many Russian units” and preventing them from redeploying to the Donbas front, while also exhausting Putin's troops and reducing their combat effectiveness, the MoD added.
Russia's war on Ukraine - which was intended to take just days and end with the toppling of its pro-Western government - is now into its third month, with Kyiv claiming to have killed almost 22,000 Russian soldiers while destroying military equipment worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the process.
In that time, Putin's army has suffered a number of embarrassing losses - most notably the Moskva missile cruiser, which is thought to have been destroyed by Ukrainian missiles. The seeming inability to prevent Ukraine from striking targets inside Russia with missiles is also likely causing red faces inside the Kremlin.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Enugu Senator, Utazi Bows To Pressure Not To Contest In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari To Endorse Favourite Among Osinbajo, Amaechi, Tinubu, Others Before Ruling APC Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Security Operatives Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers In Kogi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigerian Pastor, Ade Abraham, Bills Church Members N310,000 Each To ‘Fly Them To Heaven’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Son Of Deputy Senate President’s Aide, Demand N50million Ransom
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: I Can’t Tell If I Would Contest – Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Military Checkpoint In Bayelsa, One dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
News 2023 Presidency: Amaechi, Wike's Presidential Ambitions Dead On Arrival — Igbo Congress
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News 'Light Has Prevailed Over Darkness' -- Ondo AAC Party Welcomes Sowore After Court Dismissed Restriction To Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Police Rescue Nine Abducted Herders In Anambra, Recover Stolen Cows
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: World’s Richest Man, Elon Musk Acquires Twitter For $44billion
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Ebonyi Government Adamant As Catholic Church Seeks Release Of Priest Detained Since 2021
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Ex-Imo Governor, Ihedioha Asks Nigerian Government To Probe Over 100 Deaths At Illegal Refinery
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Enugu Senator, Utazi Bows To Pressure Not To Contest In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Adegoke’s Murder: Hearing Adjourned As 2nd Defendant Coughs, Slumps In Osun Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Leave Bishop Kukah, Face Nigeria’s Security Challenges — Northern Elders Forum Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari To Endorse Favourite Among Osinbajo, Amaechi, Tinubu, Others Before Ruling APC Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad