2023 Presidency: Buhari, Governor Tambuwal In Close-Door Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, have met behind closed-door at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Tambuwal is one of the front runners for the opposition People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential ticket.

The meeting with Buhari is coming days after the PDP’s consensus arrangement structured for four northern presidential aspirants hit the rocks.

The PDP presidential aspirants involved in the arrangement include Tambuwal; his Bauchi counterpart Governor Bala Mohammed; former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Managing-Director of FsB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Only on April 10, Tambuwal had said Buhari and his political party, All Progressives Congress (APC) had turned Nigeria into an ungovernable state since they took over power in 2015.

He had stated this in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, adding the Nigeria was directionless with no leadership at the centre.

Tambuwal, who is also the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, further said that the current situation in the country made most Nigerians feel there was no government.