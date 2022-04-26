2023 Presidency: Buhari, Governor Tambuwal In Close-Door Meeting

The meeting with Buhari is coming days after the PDP’s consensus arrangement structured for four northern presidential aspirants hit the rocks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, have met behind closed-door at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Tambuwal is one of the front runners for the opposition People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential ticket.

The meeting with Buhari is coming days after the PDP’s consensus arrangement structured for four northern presidential aspirants hit the rocks.

The PDP presidential aspirants involved in the arrangement include Tambuwal; his Bauchi counterpart Governor Bala Mohammed; former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Managing-Director of FsB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Only on April 10, Tambuwal had said Buhari and his political party, All Progressives Congress (APC) had turned Nigeria into an ungovernable state since they took over power in 2015.

He had stated this in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, adding the Nigeria was directionless with no leadership at the centre.

Tambuwal, who is also the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, further said that the current situation in the country made most Nigerians feel there was no government.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Osinbajo Is Your Son But I’m More Experienced – Minister, Amaechi Tells Ogun State Delegates
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Cross River Governor, Ayade Joins Presidential Race After Meeting Buhari
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Politics Igbo Presidency Will Make No Difference If The Candidate Is Not The Right Person — Sowore
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari Asked Tinubu, Osinbajo, Fayemi, Others To Contest In Order To Divide South-West – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: South-East Region Deserves To Get Presidency – Afenifere, Middle Belt, PANDEF
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Propose Bill To Jail Ministers, Others Who Defy Them
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Military Checkpoint In Bayelsa, One dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Osinbajo Is Your Son But I’m More Experienced – Minister, Amaechi Tells Ogun State Delegates
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Oyo School Principals Begin Subtle Campaign For Governor Makinde, Compel Teachers, Others To Attend Event As 'Attendance Will Be Taken'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Invites Tinubu, Akande, Oshiomhole, Other APC Party Leaders To Dinner
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Controversial Businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim In Trouble Over N69.4billion Debt Owed Nigerian Government
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
News Terrorists Release Photograph Of Abducted Male Passengers Of Kaduna-Abuja Train
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
News Usifo Ataga: Prison Officials Harass Journalists, Prevent Filming Of Chidinma, Alleged Killer Of Super TV CEO
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Troops, Civilian JTF Killed Several ISWAP, Boko Haram Terrorists, Recovered Weapons In Borno – Army
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Petitions ICC, Wants Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Boss, Bichi Charged For Genocide, Crimes Against Igbo People
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
News Why I Decided To Sell Twitter To Elon Musk – Jack Dorsey
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 2023: Choose Energetic President, No Leader Can Lead From Hospital Bed – Amaechi Takes A Swipe At Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News AAC Leadership Tussle: Appeal Court Reserves Judgement After Nigerian Electoral Body, INEC Fumbles In Sowore's Appeal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad