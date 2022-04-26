BREAKING: Court Orders Power-drunk Code Of Conduct Chairman, Umar To Appear Before Senate For Assaulting Security Man

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Yakubu Umar, seeking to stop the Senate from probing him on alleged misconduct.

Umar had on March 29, 2021 publicly assaulted one Clement Sargwak, a security guard at Banex Plaza in Wuse 2, Abuja.

Danladi Umar

In a five-minute viral video clip, he was seen slapping and kicking the security guard after an altercation ensued between them over a parking space on the premises of the plaza.

The victim, bruised on the lip he was attacked by Umar after he approached him for parking wrongly. See Also CRIME Despite Video Evidence, Code Of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Umar Denies Assaulting Security Guard, Blames 'Biafran Miscreants'

He subsequently went to court to challenge the powers of the Senate to investigate him in an alleged assault against the security guard.

Delivering judgement on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo, ordered the CCT boss to go and appear before the upper chamber and answer questions on a public petition brought against him by an aggrieved citizen.

The court held that as a public officer administering law, he is answerable to the senate on moral standards.

The judge held that his case seeking to stop the probe by the senate lacked merit and was dismissed.