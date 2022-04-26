Buhari Government Doesn’t Bother About Insecurity, After Issuing Press Statements, Nigerians Await Next Attack –Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has tackled President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the insecurity situation in the country.



The senior lawyer spoke in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State, during the 10th coronation anniversary of Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Ajibade Alabi.



At the event, Falana said the worsening insecurity in the country informed the recent call by Afe Babalola, the renowned lawyer, for an interim government after Buhari's tenure.



He said: “While you may disagree with the call for an interim government, you must at the same time address what has led to the call, which is the state of insecurity in the country.

“Apart from issuing press statements, the government does not bother about insecurity in the country; they issue statements from time to time and President Buhari will assure Nigerians of the safety and security of their lives and property but after that, we are waiting for the next attack."



Falana also said the 2023 elections would come under threat if nothing is done about the insecurity.



He added: "Since many parts of the country have been taken over by terrorists, it is difficult to talk of having credible elections next year. There are some states and several local governments that have been completely overrun by terrorists.



“There is no way you can hold elections in such states and local governments. We are working towards a crisis which is going to lead to inconclusive elections if registered voters cannot exercise their franchise due to insecurity and negligence of the government.

“Whoever is declared winner will have problems because those who lose elections will insist that you must go and conduct elections in the areas where they are popular but which must have been taken over by the terrorists.”











