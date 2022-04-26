Buhari Government Doesn’t Bother About Insecurity, After Issuing Press Statements, Nigerians Await Next Attack –Falana

The senior lawyer spoke in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State, during the 10th coronation anniversary of Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Ajibade Alabi.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 26, 2022

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has tackled President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the insecurity situation in the country.
 
The senior lawyer spoke in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State, during the 10th coronation anniversary of Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Ajibade Alabi.
 
At the event, Falana said the worsening insecurity in the country informed the recent call by Afe Babalola, the renowned lawyer, for an interim government after Buhari's tenure.
 
He said: “While you may disagree with the call for an interim government, you must at the same time address what has led to the call, which is the state of insecurity in the country.
“Apart from issuing press statements, the government does not bother about insecurity in the country; they issue statements from time to time and President Buhari will assure Nigerians of the safety and security of their lives and property but after that, we are waiting for the next attack."
 
Falana also said the 2023 elections would come under threat if nothing is done about the insecurity.
 
He added: "Since many parts of the country have been taken over by terrorists, it is difficult to talk of having credible elections next year. There are some states and several local governments that have been completely overrun by terrorists.
 
“There is no way you can hold elections in such states and local governments. We are working towards a crisis which is going to lead to inconclusive elections if registered voters cannot exercise their franchise due to insecurity and negligence of the government.
“Whoever is declared winner will have problems because those who lose elections will insist that you must go and conduct elections in the areas where they are popular but which must have been taken over by the terrorists.”
 
 
 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Cross River Governor, Ayade Joins Presidential Race After Meeting Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Postpones London Medical Trip
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Education Nigeria Experiences Same Situation As Ukraine Daily—Nigerians Who Refused To Return Home
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo Is Your Son But I’m More Experienced – Minister, Amaechi Tells Ogun State Delegates
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Release Another Photograph Of Abducted Kaduna-Abuja Train Passengers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Fails To Purchase Limbs For Hundreds Of Injured Soldiers As Stated In Revised Conditions Of Service
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Military Checkpoint In Bayelsa, One dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Senior Civil Servants In Delta Protest, Accuse Head Of Service Of Fuelling Leadership Crisis
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Indian Police Arrest Two Nigerians, One Ghanaian For Creating Fake Hospital Website To Scam Prospective Kidney Donors
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Chieftains Of Makinde’s PDP Party Knock Oyo Governor Over ‘Excessive Borrowing’, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News One Allegedly Killed By Trigger-happy Oyo Transport Union Members As Governor Makinde Opens Bus Terminals
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Petitions ICC, Wants Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Boss, Bichi Charged For Genocide, Crimes Against Igbo People
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Usifo Ataga: Prison Officials Harass Journalists, Prevent Filming Of Chidinma, Alleged Killer Of Super TV CEO
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Release Photograph Of Abducted Male Passengers Of Kaduna-Abuja Train
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Controversial Businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim In Trouble Over N69.4billion Debt Owed Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Cross River Governor, Ayade Joins Presidential Race After Meeting Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Falana-backed Political Movement Writes Nigerian Finance Minister, Requests Information On N4 Trillion Budgeted For Fuel Subsidy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Jailed 7 Years With Hard Labour For Threatening A Woman
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad