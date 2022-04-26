Falana-backed Political Movement Writes Nigerian Finance Minister, Requests Information On N4 Trillion Budgeted For Fuel Subsidy

A radical political movement with the backing of human rights activist, Femi Falana, The Peoples Alternative Political Movement, (TPAP-Movement) has asked Ahmed Zainab, Minister of Finance to provide information on the upward review of the budget amount for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy for 2022 to N4 trillion.



PMS is also known as petrol.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently had his request for an additional N3.557 trillion for fuel subsidy approved by the National Assembly.

The President had sent a request to the National Assembly for adjustments in the 2022 fiscal framework.

According to Buhari, N442.72 billion was earmarked for fuel subsidy in the 2022 budget (January-June), but because of the hike in the price of crude oil, Nigeria is paying more for petrol subsidy. He had noted that, therefore, the country would require an additional N3.557 trillion for subsidy.

Buhari blamed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the activities of the oil vandals for the proposed fiscal adjustments.



In a freedom of information (FoI) request signed by Mr. Jaye Gaskiya and Prof. Toye Olorode, the finance minister was asked to provide information on the details of the said sum of N4 trillion within seven days in accordance with the act.



“Whereas the sum of N443 billion was spent on the so-called fuel subsidy from January to June 2022, the National Assembly has just approved the sum of N4 trillion budgeted by the Federal Executive Council for fuel subsidy from July to December 2022,” the letter read.



“Since the members of the National Assembly passed the supplementary money bill without debate, whatsoever we are compelled to request information on the details of the said sum of N4 trillion.



“The request has become necessary in view of the claim of the Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva to the effect that ‘…as a country, we cannot tell the exact volume of petroleum products we consume on daily basis.’

“As this request is anchored on the Freedom of Information Act 2011, you are required to accede to our request within 7 days of the receipt of this letter.

“Take notice that if you fail to refuse to furnish us with the requested information, we shall not hesitate to pray the Federal High Court to compel you to furnish us with the requested information.”



