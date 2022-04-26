Falana-backed Political Movement Writes Nigerian Finance Minister, Requests Information On N4 Trillion Budgeted For Fuel Subsidy

A radical political movement with the backing of human rights activist, Femi Falana, The Peoples Alternative Political Movement, (TPAP-Movement) has asked Ahmed Zainab, Minister of Finance to provide information on the upward review of the budget amount for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy for 2022 to N4 trillion.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 26, 2022

A radical political movement with the backing of human rights activist, Femi Falana, The Peoples Alternative Political Movement, (TPAP-Movement) has asked Ahmed Zainab, Minister of Finance to provide information on the upward review of the budget amount for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy for 2022 to N4 trillion.


PMS is also known as petrol.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently had his request for an additional N3.557 trillion for fuel subsidy approved by the National Assembly.
The President had sent a request to the National Assembly for adjustments in the 2022 fiscal framework.
According to Buhari, N442.72 billion was earmarked for fuel subsidy in the 2022 budget (January-June), but because of the hike in the price of crude oil, Nigeria is paying more for petrol subsidy. He had noted that, therefore, the country would require an additional N3.557 trillion for subsidy.
Buhari blamed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the activities of the oil vandals for the proposed fiscal adjustments.
 
In a freedom of information (FoI) request signed by Mr. Jaye Gaskiya and Prof. Toye Olorode, the finance minister was asked to provide information on the details of the said sum of N4 trillion within seven days in accordance with the act.
 
“Whereas the sum of N443 billion was spent on the so-called fuel subsidy from January to June 2022, the National Assembly has just approved the sum of N4 trillion budgeted by the Federal Executive Council for fuel subsidy from July to December 2022,” the letter read.
 
“Since the members of the National Assembly passed the supplementary money bill without debate, whatsoever we are compelled to request information on the details of the said sum of N4 trillion.
 
“The request has become necessary in view of the claim of the Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva to the effect that ‘…as a country, we cannot tell the exact volume of petroleum products we consume on daily basis.’
“As this request is anchored on the Freedom of Information Act 2011, you are required to accede to our request within 7 days of the receipt of this letter.
“Take notice that if you fail to refuse to furnish us with the requested information, we shall not hesitate to pray the Federal High Court to compel you to furnish us with the requested information.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Cross River Governor, Ayade Joins Presidential Race After Meeting Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Postpones London Medical Trip
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Education Nigeria Experiences Same Situation As Ukraine Daily—Nigerians Who Refused To Return Home
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo Is Your Son But I’m More Experienced – Minister, Amaechi Tells Ogun State Delegates
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Release Another Photograph Of Abducted Kaduna-Abuja Train Passengers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA, NSCDC Renew Partnership On Fight Against Drug Abuse, Trafficking
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Military Checkpoint In Bayelsa, One dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Senior Civil Servants In Delta Protest, Accuse Head Of Service Of Fuelling Leadership Crisis
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Indian Police Arrest Two Nigerians, One Ghanaian For Creating Fake Hospital Website To Scam Prospective Kidney Donors
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Chieftains Of Makinde’s PDP Party Knock Oyo Governor Over ‘Excessive Borrowing’, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News One Allegedly Killed By Trigger-happy Oyo Transport Union Members As Governor Makinde Opens Bus Terminals
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Petitions ICC, Wants Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Boss, Bichi Charged For Genocide, Crimes Against Igbo People
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Usifo Ataga: Prison Officials Harass Journalists, Prevent Filming Of Chidinma, Alleged Killer Of Super TV CEO
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Release Photograph Of Abducted Male Passengers Of Kaduna-Abuja Train
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Controversial Businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim In Trouble Over N69.4billion Debt Owed Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Buhari Government Doesn’t Bother About Insecurity, After Issuing Press Statements, Nigerians Await Next Attack –Falana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Cross River Governor, Ayade Joins Presidential Race After Meeting Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Jailed 7 Years With Hard Labour For Threatening A Woman
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad