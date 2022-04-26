Gospel Singer, Osinachi’s Autopsy Report Out, Police Seek Legal Advice

The case of the late gospel singer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Osinachi Nwachukwu has been transferred to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Osinachi had died on April 8 of domestic violence. While her husband, Peter, was arrested after the younger brother of the late singer reported the matter to the police.

The case was transferred from the Lugbe Police Division to the State Criminal Investigation Department the following day.

However, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, on Monday said that the autopsy report had been released.

He asserted that the police would seek legal advice on the matter the case was no longer with the police.

“The case is no longer with us. It is now with the DPP in the office of the Attorney General.”

SaharaReporters had on April 15 reported that the National Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, said the report of the autopsy conducted on late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, was going only to the police who requested for it.

The hospital had said the autopsy would not be disclosed to the public.

The postmortem examination was to discover what killed the Ekwueme crooner.

However, Momoh said the hospital would not disclose the report to the public.

Osinachi’s death has been widely linked to brutalisation by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Following her death, Osinachi’s family was said to have demanded that an autopsy be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.