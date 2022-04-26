Igbo Presidency Will Make No Difference If The Candidate Is Not The Right Person — Sowore

He argued that the presidency should rather go to the geographical area or intellectual area known for competence and great character.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2022

Human rights activist and presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to calls for zoning the 2023 presidency to a candidate from the Igbo tribe of Nigeria.

Sowore, who appeared on Arise TV on Tuesday morning, said zoning the Presidency to the South-East region would make no difference if the candidate elected on that basis was not the right candidate.

He argued that the presidency should rather go to the geographical area or intellectual area known for competence and great character.

There have been calls in different quarters for Igbo Presidency. Some of the supporters of the idea had explained that it was ideal a presidential candidate emerges from that part of the country to lay to rest the permanent feeling of disenchantment amongst the Igbos.

Reacting, Sowore said the decision to zone the presidency to a certain region was “undemocratic” adding that some of the people of the region were not even interested in who becomes the next President but rather, achieving their own nation.

He said, “An Igbo man becoming the president will not make a difference if he’s not the right person to lead. Each time there is an election cycle, the political elites in Nigeria who make this decision, which is undemocratic, will throw a bone at the Nigerian people. And their singsong this time around is that they want an Igbo to become the president. It’s not a decision that was taken with consent and the affirmation of the Nigerian people.

“If you go to Igboland today, they are not even interested in the elections. How do you tell IPOB members that it’s their turn to be president when they are agitating for a referendum and self-determination. Nobody went to the Yorubas to say who they wanted. Nobody went to Nigerians.

“All Nigerians are entitled to good governance and progress. An Igbo man becoming the president will not make a difference if he’s not the right person to lead. We should zone the presidency to the geographical area or intellectual area known as competence and great character.

“It’s a very divisive strategy to make people believe that if you bring an Igbo president, suddenly Nigeria will become El-Dorado.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Self Determination: Yoruba Nation Agitators Storm Court For Lawsuit To Prevent Ekiti Governorship Poll In June, Case Adjourned
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: PDP To Screen Atiku, Saraki, Peter Obi, Momodu, Other Presidential Aspirants On Friday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Political Parties Should Zone Presidential Ticket To Axis Of Competence Not Ethnicity — Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why Goodluck Jonathan Can't Contest For Nigerian President Again – Lawyer, Falana
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Leaked Audiotape: House Of Representatives Member, Gboluga Threatens To Destroy Ondo South PDP Senatorial Chairman Over Delegates’ List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Pastor RUGA Osinbajo And Sermon Of N250,000 Bribery To Delegates By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Politics Self Determination: Yoruba Nation Agitators Storm Court For Lawsuit To Prevent Ekiti Governorship Poll In June, Case Adjourned
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News UK Companies Lament Shortage Of Workers
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
International Interpol, Kenya Government Probe Two Nigerian Financial Tech Tycoons, Demuren, Nehikhare Over Suspicious Transfer Of N128 Billion From Nigeria
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Motorists Flee As Gunmen Attack Bullion Van In Imo State
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
News Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna-Abuja Train Release Photograph Of Newborn Baby From Abducted Pregnant Woman
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
News Presidential Ticket: You’re My Friend But I Won’t Work For You – PDP Chairman, Ayu Tells Atiku
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
News Any APC Presidential Aspirant Who Can’t Raise N100million For Nomination Form Is Not A Serious Candidate — National Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
News Group Demands Disqualification Of Akwa Ibom Governorship Aspirant, Eno For Violating Electoral Act
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
News Court Declines Bail To Co-defendant Of Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari, Adjourns Case To May 26
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad