Indian Police Arrest Two Nigerians, One Ghanaian For Creating Fake Hospital Website To Scam Prospective Kidney Donors

The arrested persons have been identified as Matthew Innocent, Matthew Miracle from Nigeria and Collins from Ghana. When prospective donors contacted them, they made them pay lakhs of rupees upfront in the name of various charges such as registration fees and later cut contact, Indian Express reports.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 26, 2022

The Bengaluru police have arrested two Nigerians and a Ghanaian for allegedly creating fake websites mimicking that of various city hospitals and luring prospective kidney donors for transplants with fake advertisements offering up to Rs 4 crore (about N217 million).
 
The arrested persons have been identified as Matthew Innocent, Matthew Miracle from Nigeria and Collins from Ghana. When prospective donors contacted them, they made them pay lakhs of rupees upfront in the name of various charges such as registration fees and later cut contact, Indian Express reports.
 
The incident came to light when the medical director of Sagar Hospitals filed a complaint with the southeast division CEN (cyber economics & narcotic crimes) police station, saying that some miscreants had launched a website in the name of their hospital.
While Sagar hospitals website was sagarhospitals.in, the website created was sagarhospital.site, said the police.
 
The police found the accused in an apartment at the Amruthahalli police station limits. Upon interrogation, they found out that Innocent and Miracle had arrived in India on student visas and those had expired. Collins is in India on a business visa, the police said.
 
“The accused created fake bank accounts in the name of multiple hospitals in the city. However, when checked, there was no money in these accounts. We found out that the money was transferred to other accounts and we are probing. We have taken court permission to go through their digital wallets and other accounts. Presently, they are in judicial custody,” the police said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023 Presidency: I Won’t Spend Two Years Trying To Decide What To Do – Osinbajo Mocks Buhari
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Politics I Faced Impeachment Because I Insisted Buhari Government Shouldn’t Borrow – Ex-Senate President, Saraki
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Ogun Governor Dumps Tinubu, Declares Support For Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Release Another Photograph Of Abducted Kaduna-Abuja Train Passengers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Postpones London Medical Trip
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Finance Nigerian Government Is Broke, Revenues Crashing —Finance Minister
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Military Checkpoint In Bayelsa, One dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED: For The Third Time In A Row, Zenith Bank Retains Its Position As Nigeria's Best Bank In The Global Finance Best Banks Awards 2022
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
News 50 Victims Of Imo Illegal Refinery Explosion Buried In Mass Graves
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: I Won’t Spend Two Years Trying To Decide What To Do – Osinbajo Mocks Buhari
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Politics I Faced Impeachment Because I Insisted Buhari Government Shouldn’t Borrow – Ex-Senate President, Saraki
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Ogun Governor Dumps Tinubu, Declares Support For Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED: FOR THE THIRD TIME IN A ROW, ZENITH BANK RETAINS ITS POSITION AS NIGERIA'S BEST BANK IN THE GLOBAL FINANCE BEST BANKS AWARDS 2022
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Release Another Photograph Of Abducted Kaduna-Abuja Train Passengers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Army Kills Two Suspected ESN Operatives In Imo, Arrests Four Others
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
News Usifo Ataga: Prison Officials Harass Journalists, Prevent Filming Of Chidinma, Alleged Killer Of Super TV CEO
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari Asked Tinubu, Osinbajo, Fayemi, Others To Contest In Order To Divide South-West – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad