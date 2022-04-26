Late Alaafin Had Plenty Money To Take Care Of People – Longest Serving Aide Speaks On Top Monarch’s Demise

Morenikeji Lasisi, the longest serving palace aide of the late Alaafin of Oyo, popularly called “Baba Keji” on Monday said he would miss the merriment and enjoyments he had with the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Lasisi in a different video which went viral on social media was said to be over 100 years old but investigation by SaharaReporters indicates that he was still in his 90s.

The old man who had served in the palace for 77 years said Alaafin Adeyemi brought unprecedented development to the palace beyond his expectations.

SaharaReporters reports that the Alaafin died on Friday, April 22, 2022 after a brief illness at the age of 83.

Speaking further, Lasisi said he was very close to the Alaafin despite the fact that he was a servant to him in the palace.

He said; “I cut grass in the palace. The late king usually sent me on errand. Every day, I usually went to abattoir to get meat for my late boss in the morning. I have served three kings now. I got to the palace during the time of Oba Adeyemi Adeniran, the father of the late Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi.

“I also served Bello Gbadegesin Oladigbolu and Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi who died on Friday. I am always happy whenever I am with the Alaafin. He was always having money and resources to cater to the people. There was always enjoyment in the palace during his reign.

"We were always enjoying ourselves. I will miss all the merriment. As I am here now, if anyone tries to take me abroad, after telling my people, I will go. But I will surely return to my base here in Oyo."