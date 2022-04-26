Late Alaafin Had Plenty Money To Take Care Of People – Longest Serving Aide Speaks On Top Monarch’s Demise

The old man who had served in the palace for 77 years said Alaafin Adeyemi brought unprecedented development to the palace beyond his expectations.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 26, 2022

Morenikeji Lasisi, the longest serving palace aide of the late Alaafin of Oyo, popularly called “Baba Keji” on Monday said he would miss the merriment and enjoyments he had with the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Lasisi in a different video which went viral on social media was said to be over 100 years old but investigation by SaharaReporters indicates that he was still in his 90s.

The old man who had served in the palace for 77 years said Alaafin Adeyemi brought unprecedented development to the palace beyond his expectations.

SaharaReporters reports that the Alaafin died on Friday, April 22, 2022 after a brief illness at the age of 83.

Speaking further, Lasisi said he was very close to the Alaafin despite the fact that he was a servant to him in the palace.

He said; “I cut grass in the palace. The late king usually sent me on errand. Every day, I usually went to abattoir to get meat for my late boss in the morning. I have served three kings now. I got to the palace during the time of Oba Adeyemi Adeniran, the father of the late Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi.

“I also served Bello Gbadegesin Oladigbolu and Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi who died on Friday. I am always happy whenever I am with the Alaafin. He was always having money and resources to cater to the people. There was always enjoyment in the palace during his reign.

"We were always enjoying ourselves. I will miss all the merriment. As I am here now, if anyone tries to take me abroad, after telling my people, I will go. But I will surely return to my base here in Oyo."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Osinbajo Is Your Son But I’m More Experienced – Minister, Amaechi Tells Ogun State Delegates
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Nigeria Experiences Same Situation As Ukraine Daily—Nigerians Who Refused To Return Home
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Cross River Governor, Ayade Joins Presidential Race After Meeting Buhari
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kill Chairman Of Ruling Party, APC In Kaduna Local Council
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Buhari, Governor Tambuwal In Close-Door Meeting
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Presidency Will Make No Difference If The Candidate Is Not The Right Person — Sowore
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Military Checkpoint In Bayelsa, One dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Osinbajo Is Your Son But I’m More Experienced – Minister, Amaechi Tells Ogun State Delegates
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Oyo School Principals Begin Subtle Campaign For Governor Makinde, Compel Teachers, Others To Attend Event As 'Attendance Will Be Taken'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Invites Tinubu, Akande, Oshiomhole, Other APC Party Leaders To Dinner
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Perspectives For 2023 (1) By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Man Jailed 7 Years With Hard Labour For Threatening A Woman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Falana-backed Political Movement Writes Nigerian Finance Minister, Requests Information On N4 Trillion Budgeted For Fuel Subsidy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Woman Puts Self, Daughter Up For Adoption, Blames Hardship
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Cross River Governor, Ayade Joins Presidential Race After Meeting Buhari
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
News Buhari Government Doesn’t Bother About Insecurity, After Issuing Press Statements, Nigerians Await Next Attack –Falana
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
News Controversial Businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim In Trouble Over N69.4billion Debt Owed Nigerian Government
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
News Terrorists Release Photograph Of Abducted Male Passengers Of Kaduna-Abuja Train
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad