Nigerian Government Stops Salaries Of University Workers On Strike Since February

It was gathered that the federal government has invoked the ‘no work, no pay’ policy against the striking unions.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 26, 2022

Indications emerged yesterday that the Federal Government may have implemented the “no work, no pay” policy for the striking university-based unions.

This is even as the unions lamented that despite all the notices and letters sent to the federal government over the ongoing strike in the public universities, the government has not deemed it fit to either acknowledge the letters or call them to round table discussions, Vanguard reports.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, had embarked on a four week warning strike on February 14 which was extended at its expiration, following the alleged failure of government to address the contentious issues that led to the strike.

In March, the Joint Action Committee, JAC, comprising the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institution, NASU, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU declared a two week warning strike, within the same month and it was also extended, while the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, declared its own two weeks warning strike the same month.

It was gathered that the federal government has invoked the ‘no work, no pay’ policy against the striking unions.

Confirming this, the President of NAAT, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, said members of his union were not paid full salaries in March.

He also said the government has ignored all the notices for the ongoing strike and had refused to acknowledge all the letters sent in that regard.

The NAAT President also told Vanguard that instead of inviting the striking university workers for a dialogue over the contentious issues, the government had gone ahead to implement the ‘no work, no salary ‘ policy.

He, however, said that seizing the salary of the union members would not make them call off the strike as the action was in the interest of the system.

Asked to give the update on the union’s strike, Comrade Nwokoma said: “As of today, we have entered the fifth week of our warning strike, the first two weeks and then we rolled over for four weeks. Unfortunately, as we are talking, government has not acknowledged all the notices of strike, all the letters we wrote to them as at today.

“Government has not also invited us or found it necessary to invite us to a round table discussion, so as to find a way forward. And unfortunately too, the government has decided to stop our salaries, using the no work, no pay principle.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Like ASUU, Like Niger Delta Militants By Biodun Shaiban
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education ERC Calls For Reversal of UNIPORT Fee Hike
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Education ASUU National Leadership Blasts Mimiko For Attack On University Lecturers
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Is Boko Haram Really Killing Western Education in Nigeria?
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion #BringBackOurGirls: Agony From Sambisa Forest
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Mass Failure And Our Future By Michael Egbejumi-David
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Military Checkpoint In Bayelsa, One dead
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo Is Your Son But I’m More Experienced – Minister, Amaechi Tells Ogun State Delegates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Gospel Singer, Osinachi’s Autopsy Report Out, Police Seek Legal Advice
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Senate Adjourns Sitting Over Death Of House Of Representatives' Member, Ekpenyong Bassey
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kill Chairman Of Ruling Party, APC In Kaduna Local Council
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Buhari, Governor Tambuwal In Close-Door Meeting
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Investigators Visit Scene Where Policemen Killed Salesgirl During Yoruba Nation Rally
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Presidency Will Make No Difference If The Candidate Is Not The Right Person — Sowore
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Show Of Shame: One Dead As Policemen Clash With Civil Defence Operatives In Imo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Late Alaafin Had Plenty Money To Take Care Of People – Longest Serving Aide Speaks On Top Monarch’s Demise
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari Asked Tinubu, Osinbajo, Fayemi, Others To Contest In Order To Divide South-West – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad