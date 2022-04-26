Nigerian Man Jailed 7 Years With Hard Labour For Threatening A Woman

According to NAN, Balogun is charged with theft, damage to property and threat to life.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 26, 2022

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, has sentenced a 37-year-old man, Tunde Balogun to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for threatening a woman.
According to NAN, Balogun is charged with theft, damage to property and threat to life.


Delivering judgment, Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya, on Monday, held that he found Balogun guilty of stealing and threatening the life of Ms Ruth Gbemisola, the complainant.
Adekomaiya did not give the convict an option to pay a fine, saying it would serve as a deterrent to others.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Akpan Nko said that Balogun committed the offence on March 28, in Badagry, Lagos.
He said the convict broke into the house of Gbemisola, the complainant, and stole a generator and other valuables.
Nko said the convict damaged a window burglary and a padlock by cutting both with a saw.
He said Balogun also threatened the life of the complainant, adding that during the cause of the investigation, the police recovered some of the stolen items.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Cross River Governor, Ayade Joins Presidential Race After Meeting Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Postpones London Medical Trip
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Education Nigeria Experiences Same Situation As Ukraine Daily—Nigerians Who Refused To Return Home
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo Is Your Son But I’m More Experienced – Minister, Amaechi Tells Ogun State Delegates
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Release Another Photograph Of Abducted Kaduna-Abuja Train Passengers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Sallah Tragedy: 16 People Killed By Bandits in Zamfara
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Military Checkpoint In Bayelsa, One dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Senior Civil Servants In Delta Protest, Accuse Head Of Service Of Fuelling Leadership Crisis
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Indian Police Arrest Two Nigerians, One Ghanaian For Creating Fake Hospital Website To Scam Prospective Kidney Donors
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Chieftains Of Makinde’s PDP Party Knock Oyo Governor Over ‘Excessive Borrowing’, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News One Allegedly Killed By Trigger-happy Oyo Transport Union Members As Governor Makinde Opens Bus Terminals
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Petitions ICC, Wants Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Boss, Bichi Charged For Genocide, Crimes Against Igbo People
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Usifo Ataga: Prison Officials Harass Journalists, Prevent Filming Of Chidinma, Alleged Killer Of Super TV CEO
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Release Photograph Of Abducted Male Passengers Of Kaduna-Abuja Train
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Controversial Businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim In Trouble Over N69.4billion Debt Owed Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Buhari Government Doesn’t Bother About Insecurity, After Issuing Press Statements, Nigerians Await Next Attack –Falana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Cross River Governor, Ayade Joins Presidential Race After Meeting Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Falana-backed Political Movement Writes Nigerian Finance Minister, Requests Information On N4 Trillion Budgeted For Fuel Subsidy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad