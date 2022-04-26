One Allegedly Killed By Trigger-happy Oyo Transport Union Members As Governor Makinde Opens Bus Terminals

A yet-to-be-identified young man was killed close to the Ali-Iwo family house of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, allegedly by members of the Motor Park Manager System (PMS) on Tuesday evening.

SaharaReporters learnt that the members of PMS were shooting indiscriminately while returning to Iwo Road motor park from the Challenge bus terminal, which had just been opened. It was learnt that a stray bullet hit the young man during the shooting by the trigger-happy members of the state road transport union, killing him on the spot.



Our correspondent learnt that the killing led to a protest in the area as some youths trooped out to demonstrate against the killing of the young man and the violent activities of the PMS in the state.

Lamidi Mukaila, alias Auxiliary, is the leader of the state Motor Park Manager System.

A resident who simply identified himself as Solomon said; "They are Auxiliary boys. They have killed the young man. You can hear the sound of gunshots. This is terrible at this time."

Makinde was joined by his Edo State counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki, to inaugurate the Ojoo and Challenge Bus Terminals in Ibadan.

Governor Obaseki, who was the special guest of honour at the event, commended Makinde for delivering the two massive bus terminals among many others, despite the economic challenges in the country.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, also indicated that the Edo State governor equally lauded the people of the state for supporting Makinde.

Obaseki said: "Coming here today to see that my brother, His Excellency ‘Seyi Makinde, is commissioning two bus terminals and the quality of the structure, I am very proud of you.

“I am also surprised about how you got this land because during my days at the University of Ibadan, I used to go to IITA and I did not know you can get a big land like this here let alone build a good structure like this. We are truly proud of you.

“Listening to you speak a few minutes ago, I said to myself that, indeed, Nigeria still has hope. When we have people like you in government – people who make decisions not on emotions but on data and facts, people who make decisions that affect the majority of the people – we have hope."

According to Governor Makinde, the terminals will be managed through the public-private-

partnership system and in a sustainable manner.

He said: "Today is an exciting day, and I am delighted to be here, joined by my brother, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki. I want to especially thank His Excellency for journeying down from Edo State to be with us on this day as we commission two of the four bus terminals that we embarked on building about two years ago.

"One of the things we knew Ibadan needed when we came into office was an effective transportation system. I remember how we went round and spoke to you, the good people of Oyo State, in 2019, just after we came into office. We made a case for having to demolish some buildings around here, and I thank you for listening to us then."



