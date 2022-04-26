President Putin Can’t Take Away Ukraine’s Sovereignty – US Pledges More Support

He affirmed that Russia sought to assert its military and economic powers, adding, “we of course are seeing just the opposite.”

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 26, 2022

Ukraine will be around a lot longer than Russian President, Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has said.

According to CNN, Blinken told reporters after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in Kyiv, that Putin was “failing in Ukraine” and that “Ukraine is succeeding in the ongoing war. Russia has sought as its aim to take away (Ukraine’s) sovereignty, to take away its independence. That has failed.”

“We don’t know how the rest of this war will unfold, but we do know that a sovereign independent Ukraine will be around a lot longer than Vladimir Putin is on the scene.”

Blinken and Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, were in Kyiv where they met with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials.

