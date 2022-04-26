Senior Civil Servants In Delta Protest, Accuse Head Of Service Of Fuelling Leadership Crisis

The Delta State chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest against the state Head of Service, (HoS), Reginald Bayoko, for allegedly imposing leaders on them.

They also accused Bayoko of using some persons to cause disunity in the association.



The protesting senior civil servants displayed placards with different inscriptions such as, "We want election not imposition", "Justice must prevail", "Our amiable roadmaster, we need election," among others.

They described the head of service as an interloper who does not have respect for the rule of law and fundamental legal principles.

According to the protesters, Tuesday's protest was triggered by a letter and publication from the offices of the directorate of establishment and pension, and the head of service concerning the association's 5th quadrennial delegates conference.

It relates to a case between the association and a group of persons allegedly being forced on the association by Bayoko.

In a protest letter addressed to the state governor, signed by some leaders of the association namely Emmanuel Egodo, Promise Obi, Lucky Iriferi, Robinson Omonigjo and Charles Isiayei, the protesters accused the head of service of forcing one Bolum on them.

The letter said, "An emergency meeting was held on April 26, 2022, by the caretaker committee, units chairmen and their secretaries as a result of the letter/publication from the office of the directorate of establishment and pension and office of the head of service concerning the 5th quadrennial delegates conference.

"In total disregard to the existing fundamental legal principle of 'subjudice', the head of service made a publication dated April 22, 2022, which is tantamount to mocking the judicial system, a manifest disrespect to a competent court and sabotage to the course of justice which you strongly defend and uphold.



"On this note, we want to humbly solicit that the Attorney General should confirm that the content of the letter/publication made by the head of service was not strictly on his advice as the honourable commissioner for justice of Delta state whom we believe represents the epitome of justice, equity and fair play.



"Your Excellency sir, the head of service who ought to play the role of the father in the matter has taken sides with Comrade Martin Bolum that was not elected and has chosen to feed the government with wrong information. Furthermore, to the foregoing sir, the action of the head of service shows that he is the one fuelling the crisis of the association in the state."

Addressing the protesters, the state information commissioner, Charles Aniagwu, commended the association for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves and assured them that the governor will look into their grievances.



