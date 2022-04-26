Show Of Shame: One Dead As Policemen Clash With Civil Defence Operatives In Imo

The NSCDC commandant was stripped to his boxers after which he was beaten severely.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 26, 2022

Police officers, on Monday, invaded the headquarters of the Imo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and beat up the state commandant after which they allegedly killed his orderly.

Leadership reports that the NSCDC commandant was stripped to his boxers after which he was beaten severely. Civil defence officers who tried to intervene were also beaten.

According to the report, heavily armed men of the Squadron-18 Mobile Police, Owerri, stormed the NSCDC office, and allegedly shot sporadically in the air, forcing residents of the area to scamper for their safety.

Meanwhile, the trouble started after a heated argument between the driver of the NSCDC commandant and a police officer in mufti, who blocked the exit way of the commandant's entourage who was said to be returning from Abacheke, the oil bunkering site where scores were burnt to death in Egbema.

A civil defence officer, who gave his name only as Ikechukwu, explained that “when asked by the commandant’s security escorts to move aside, the police officer who was not on uniform vehemently refused without even disclosing his identity. He was, however, ignored on the commandant’s directive.

“However, rather than go his way, the police officer, unknown to the men of the corps, put a call through to his colleagues, who mobilised to the command’s headquarters, while he followed the entourage to Owerri.

“On reaching the Corps office, while the commandant made to enter the command, the man blocked the NSCDC boss, brought out a pistol and announced that he was a police officer. On sighting that, he was immediately rounded up and arrested by NSCDC officers who also seized the pistol to avert danger.”

Another officer, who did not want his name in print, said, “After he was released, he returned with heavily armed enraged MOPOL men who went into beating, shooting and attacking both officers and their facilities at the premises.”

The commandant, Ogar, who was already in his office, rushed out to address the situation on hearing the gunshots, but the enraged policemen attacked and beat him up with his uniform torn, after which he was stripped down to his boxers before being whisked away.

It was also gathered that the enraged MOPOL officers who threatened to shoot at the state commandant allegedly boasted that nothing would happen.

The civil defence said the policemen subsequently released their colleague who was arrested and detained for invading its premises.

Saharareporters, New York

