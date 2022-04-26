Terrorists Kill Chairman Of Ruling Party, APC In Kaduna Local Council

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked several villages in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday.

According to Sani, one of those affected in the attack is a local chieftain of the ruling party.

The tweet read, “Yesterday’s night, terrorists invaded some villages in Kagarko LG, Kaduna State; they killed, they kidnapped and they stole cattle; one of the victims is a local chieftain of the ruling party. We keep praying for an end to this tragedy.”

The local chieftain of the APC, Aribi Ward, was identified as Iliya Auta. He was the chairman of the APC in the ward.

In recent months, Kaduna has witnessed a spate of violent attacks which has led to killings and abduction of residents.

On March 28, a Kaduna-bound train was attacked by gunmen, which led to the death of eight people and several persons missing.

Some of the abducted people are currently in the custody of the gunmen.

Days after the train attack, 11 soldiers were killed in an attack by gunmen on a military base in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.